ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

