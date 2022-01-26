Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Holdings Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 145,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.90 million, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

