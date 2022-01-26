Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of SERA opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,803,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,700,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

