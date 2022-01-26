Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,215. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

