Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 29,746 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

