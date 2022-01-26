Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

PINS opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,031 shares of company stock worth $16,508,576. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

