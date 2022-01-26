Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,329,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX opened at $478.19 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.