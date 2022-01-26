Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 282 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of IHF opened at $261.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $232.17 and a twelve month high of $293.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.36.

