SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.92

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 15132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.19.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.