Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 340,937 shares of company stock worth $370,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Savara by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Savara by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Savara by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVRA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,575. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.