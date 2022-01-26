Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 8,109 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 141,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

