Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after acquiring an additional 373,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,768,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,666,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

