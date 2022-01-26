Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,979 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Par Pacific worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,683,000 after purchasing an additional 264,673 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 132,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $881.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $789,851.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 937,592 shares worth $14,382,522. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

