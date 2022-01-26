Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 32.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 25,008 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,811,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Couch acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $32,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($6.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $526.69 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

