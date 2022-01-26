Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Artesian Resources worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 146,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARTNA stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

