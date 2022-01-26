Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of M/I Homes worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MHO opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

