RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Trading Up 1.5%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)’s share price was up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32.

About RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF)

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.