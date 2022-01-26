Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 680 ($9.17) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.63) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 704.09 ($9.50).

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 437.70 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 491.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

