Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 640 ($8.63) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.29) to GBX 680 ($9.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.56) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.43) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 704.09 ($9.50).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 442.30 ($5.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 497.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 491.53. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.11%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

