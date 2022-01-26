Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling Sells 404 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55.

TSE:RY opened at C$141.22 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$103.22 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.26.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.85.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

