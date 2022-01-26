Royal Bank of Canada Increases SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Price Target to GBX 1,825

SSE (OTC:SSEZF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($24.28) to GBX 1,825 ($24.62) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SSEZF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,600 ($21.59) to GBX 1,700 ($22.94) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62.

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

