Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 522000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of C$5.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

