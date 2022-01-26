ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011616 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00302608 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

