Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Rollins has decreased its dividend by 8.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rollins has a payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rollins to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.6%.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Rollins has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.