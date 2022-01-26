Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $272.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $155.42 and a 52-week high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

