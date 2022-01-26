Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 21351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.
The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.