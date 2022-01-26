Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.20

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 21351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.