Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.35.

RKT stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

