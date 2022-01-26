Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after buying an additional 1,037,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,888,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,196,000 after acquiring an additional 263,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.98. 226,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,854,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

