Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 26,768 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,768 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.72% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $206,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGA. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,044,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,038,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,505,000 after buying an additional 145,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $113.91. 2,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.