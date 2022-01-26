Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 13,298 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,076,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $101,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.85. 45,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

