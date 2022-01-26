Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $81.22 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,860 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,449,171,000 after buying an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $680,292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $458.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

