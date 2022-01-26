Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $144.96 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity accounts for approximately 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $144,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEL traded down $5.06 on Wednesday, reaching $144.14. 22,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,759. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

