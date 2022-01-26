Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,683 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,501.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.62.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

