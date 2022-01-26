Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$74.00.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$75.86 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of C$64.17 and a 1 year high of C$94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$82.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

