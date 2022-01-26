Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.97

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.97 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 6623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

RSKD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.04 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Riskified by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,739,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

