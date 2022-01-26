RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RingCentral by 44.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after buying an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter worth $230,224,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in RingCentral by 60.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after buying an additional 453,242 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after purchasing an additional 270,275 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $27,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

