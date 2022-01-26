Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.06

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.06 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($6.04). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.86), with a volume of 8,762 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.22) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.69) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.03 million and a PE ratio of 149.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.06.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

