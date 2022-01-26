Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $421.06

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.06 ($5.68) and traded as high as GBX 448 ($6.04). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.86), with a volume of 8,762 shares trading hands.

RCDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.22) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.69) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.03 million and a PE ratio of 149.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 449.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 421.06.

Ricardo Company Profile (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.