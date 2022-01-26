RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

RH stock opened at $398.56 on Wednesday. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $534.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

