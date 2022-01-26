Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 374,895 shares.The stock last traded at $30.60 and had previously closed at $30.67.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.