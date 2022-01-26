Reviewing Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) & Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Real Good Food and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup 11.40% 28.27% 7.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and Campbell Soup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Campbell Soup $8.48 billion 1.58 $1.00 billion $3.13 14.18

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Real Good Food and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 3 0 3.00 Campbell Soup 1 7 1 0 2.00

Real Good Food presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.48%. Campbell Soup has a consensus target price of $45.13, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Real Good Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

