Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ribbon Communications Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.