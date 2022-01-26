Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.44) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RTO. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.77) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.50) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.88) to GBX 640 ($8.63) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 647.22 ($8.73).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 517.60 ($6.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 572.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.93). The company has a market capitalization of £9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

