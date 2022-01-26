Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Cut to $73.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on REGI. Citigroup increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.32.

REGI stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after purchasing an additional 852,859 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 802,475 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $20,225,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

