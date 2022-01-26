Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

