Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.92% of Renasant worth $299,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at $1,458,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 5.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 15.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after purchasing an additional 556,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

