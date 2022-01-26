RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.29. 325,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.98. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser acquired 1,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian D. Branagan acquired 3,440 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $495,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RenaissanceRe stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

