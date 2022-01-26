Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.60.

NYSE:RGA opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

