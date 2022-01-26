Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.85. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $8.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RM shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE RM opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

In related news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $584,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,865 shares of company stock worth $5,927,941. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 155,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

