Regal Rexnord Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of RRX traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.27. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $122.47 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

