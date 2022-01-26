RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $160.51 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

